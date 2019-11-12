ELKTON — Elkton Community Education Center will host a wreath making workshop from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the center, located at 15850 Highway 38 in Elkton.
The workshop is $20, and it includes a wreath with a bow. Children under 12 who wish to participate and make a wreath, may for an additional $5 each with a paying adult. Or for an additional $5, participants can make an additional wreath. Refreshments will be provided. Participants should bring gloves and nippers.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Register by calling 541-584-2692 or emailing info@elktonbutterflies.co.
For additional information, http://elktonbutterflies.com.