WM Burger will be the featured artist at Gallery By the Bay for the months of July and August. A reception to honor the artist will be held at the gallery 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 6th. An original painting is to be raffled at 6 p.m., winner must be present to win. Mark Tierney, guitarist from Bandon, will provide music throughout the evening. The public is invited to attend this social evening of fine art and great music with refreshments provided.
When attending the many art exhibits and shows in the area from Coos Bay to Bandon, I kept seeing, and was intrigued by, the fine work signed by “WM Burger” and my curiosity was piqued about the artist. It was a surprise to find the object of my curiosity was not a William or a Bill as I had surmised, but found the name to be that of a very talented woman, well known in the area for her art in seascapes, landscapes and sketches of the human figure whose name is Wendy (longer version is Wendellyn May Ralston Burger).
Wendy was born in Los Angeles, Calif., lived for a while in Salt Lake City, Utah, then moved with family to the outskirts of Boston, Mass. She says she was a part of the Beat Nick (or Beatnik) era. Her father was a cartoonist so being a part of the art world was second nature to her.
She was on her own at the age of seventeen with a dream to travel and paint the places she saw. Attending college was not on the horizon of her visionary screen at that time in her life, but after working for AT&T for five years in Boston, jobs as waitress, and later attending the art history docent program at the San Francisco Fine Arts Museums, she began to re-visit her early aspirations of becoming an artist.
She met and married Erwin Burger, native of Zurich, Switzerland in 1965 and the couple had two children; a boy, Christoph and a girl, Elsa. Erwin passed in 1995.
Wendy started taking drawing classes, painting, sculpture, and ceramics which began opening a world of possibilities for her. She enrolled at the City Community College in San Francisco where she received her Associates of Arts degree in 1982, then later to receive her Bachelors in Art at San Francisco State University in 1985. Upon graduation she entered her first big show in San Francisco and, much to her surprise, sold that exhibited work. This gave her the confidence to launch herself as a full-time artist.
The artist says, “I see my work of making art as a way of pulling together the many disparate pieces of myself. It is my personal history, art history, time and place, and my visual, emotional and physical response to what is around me. I feel myself to be a link, a filter, a reflector of all these elements. And, I love the physicality of painting, the gesture, the tactile appeal of the paint, and getting messy."
The artist continues, “Since the studio can be a lonely place where ideas can run amuck, having an art community in invaluable. I feel fortunate to have found so many active artists in this beautiful Oregon coast, who offer encouragement, enthusiasm, comradery, and inspiration.”
WM Burger paints with the Tuesday Plein Air Painters, has shown her sketches of the human figure, seascapes and still life in galleries in the coastal towns of Coos Bay, Florence, Reedsport, and Bandon. She has taken home first place awards in a number of the above.
Some days you may find her as a volunteer at Lakeside Library and she enjoys being a part of the Lakeside artists group.
You may also view her art at the Artist Loft Gallery co-op located at 326 Anderson Ave. where she is a member. Two of her seascapes have been accepted at the recent juried Expressions West Exhibition at Coos Art Museum. Among the prestigious galleries where she has exhibited are: Black Market Gourmet, Pacific Park Gallery, Coos Bay Public Library, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, and the Pony Village Mall show sponsored by Bay Area Artists Association.
Wendy is an active member of the Bay Area Artists Association holding the office of Vice President and Chairman of Membership. BayAreaArtistsAssociation.com
She may be reached at 415-272-1894 and wendy8burger@gmail.com.