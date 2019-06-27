WINCHESTER BAY — The Winchester Bay Fourth of July Celebration is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4th along Beach Boulevard and in Philip Boe Memorial Park. Come early to get one of the best spots for viewing he annual fireworks display.
There will be things do do until late like arts and crafts vendors to peruse, food to consume, a beer garden to visit and fun things for the kids to do like — games, getting their faces painted and and watching balloon art develop right before their eyes.
The Winchester Bay Chowders Contest will be held from noon-5 p.m. Interested in entering yours? Call Brian at 541-668-1315.
Timberwolf will be performing live music from 7-10 at Philip Boe Memorial Park and fireworks will begin at dusk.