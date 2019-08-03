TOLEDO, Ore. — Ahoy, all rogues, scoundrels, swashbucklers, roustabouts, privateers, pirates, urchins, mermaids, and other assorted seafarers and landlubbers!
None are more welcome than yourselves to be on deck, fore and aft, to observe and celebrate as Tony Johnson and Sophia Ashley Davenport walk the well-trod plank to marriage and begin charting a course for their future together. Tony, a Port of Toledo shipyard employee, and Sophia will wed Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the end of the first day of the port’s 15th annual Wooden Boat Show. The pirate themed ceremony is scheduled to begin at five bells (that’s 6:30 p.m. for landlubbers) after boat show activities ebb for the day.
Launched in 2005 as part of Toledo’s centennial celebration, the Port of Toledo Wooden Boat Show has evolved into a premier showcase of wooden boat heritage and Toledo’s boat-building tradition – a reunion, some might say, of wooden boat builders and enthusiasts.
The two-day, family-friendly event (scheduled this year for August 17 and 18) features plenty of activities for everyone: boat exhibits, vendors, food, live music, family boat building, and plenty of children’s activities, including the chance to load and shoot pirate potato cannons and earn a bit of treasure. The show draws exhibitors, vendors, and visitors from throughout the state and beyond to Toledo’s working waterfront, where they can admire the craftsmanship of an assortment of wooden boats – among them classic vessels, unique owner-built boats, the Port’s twin Teak Ladies, and traditional vessels owned and operated by local commercial fishermen.
Activities weigh anchor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, which this year boasts two featured events.
The first is the annual Georgia-Pacific Containerboard Boat Races (with participants from throughout Lincoln County and elsewhere), which provide a huge source of entertainment for spectators as they speculate on who will succeed and who might sink before reaching the finish line. The other – for the first time ever in the show’s 15-year history – is the real wedding at the end of the day.
So keep to the code, hoist the sails and the Jolly Roger, and chart a course for the Toledo Waterfront that day. All are welcome to come aboard and share the joy as Tony and Sophia pledge to spend the remainder of their lives together before the mast on the sea of matrimony.
Pirate attire (formal and otherwise) is strongly encouraged.