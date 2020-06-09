REEDSPORT — The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on people and economies worldwide — and that now includes The Umpqua Post.
The Reedsport newspaper’s final issue will be June 17.
“We’ve searched high and low for a way to continue publishing our weekly Reedsport paper,” said publisher Ben Kenfield. “But the sharp decline in advertising from the community’s businesses – many of them smaller and struggling to survive – has left us with too little revenue to keep The Post going.”
Local advertising accounts for some 85% of the weekly newspaper’s total revenue.
Kenfield said The Umpqua Post’s current subscribers will receive a refund for the balance of their subscription over the next few weeks.
He added that The World newspaper in Coos Bay, a sister publication of The Umpqua Post, will be increasing its coverage of Reedsport activities and events. Kenfield encouraged The Umpqua Post readers to subscribe to The World for the local news.
Salem-based Country Media Inc. acquired The Umpqua Post from Lee Enterprises at the end of January, shortly before COVID-19 surfaced.
