REEDSPORT — Coastal Douglas Arts & Business Alliance invites the public to "get their green on" for their 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl & Trivia Challenge. It's for adults and set for Friday, March 15. The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Mindpower Gallery, 417 Fir Ave. downtown, Reedsport. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the City of Reedsport’s Centennial Celebration.
Advance team registration can be made at Mindpower Gallery. Teams also can register before 5 p.m. the day of the event. The registration fee is $20 for each team of four, and an additional $5 per person (unlimited number). Team registration forms are available at the Mindpower Gallery and from CDABA members.
Volunteers are needed to host at the trivia challenge venues and to assist with grading. The goal is to have a minimum of two people per trivia location. Volunteering is a great way to join in on the fun. There are seven trivia venues this year: Eagles Lodge, Moose Lodge, The Schooner Café, The Waterfront Tavern & Restaurant, Tides Inn, Rust’d Star, and Defeat River Brewery.
All teams will reassemble at 8:30 p.m. the Eagles Club, 510 Greenwood Ave. where prizes will be awarded to winning teams. This year's prizes will be awarded to the winning trivia team and the best dressed team. Got Green? Start planning teams now.
For more information, contact the Mindpower Gallery at 541-271-2485 or Kathleen Miller at kkmiller@reedsportlaw.com.