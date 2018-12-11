GARDINER — St. Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Cantata starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. The service will consist of lessons and caroling and everyone is invited to one of the oldest churches established on the Southern Oregon Coast. St. Mary's is located at 915 Second St. in Gardiner.
According to a paragraph in an article written by Georgina Durbin Jan. 4, 2011 — "Two lots were given to the Guild as a site for a church by Mr. and Mrs. W. P. Reed in June, 1907. By February, 1908, the treasurer reported $709.05 on hand and it was determined to go ahead with plans to build the church. The cornerstone was laid by Bishop Scadding on September 23rd, 1908. A contract was signed in January 1909, calling for construction of the church for the sum of $593.00. A vestry room was added to the church in February, 1913, and a contract signed in July of that year to wire the church for electricity. The last big expenditure was for a “great hall” and an adjoining apartment for the vicar to reside in, in the spring of 1956."