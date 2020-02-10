Reedsport will have one athlete competing in the girls state wrestling tournament later this month.
Yesenia Velazquez placed third at 125 pounds to earn her first trip to the girls state tournament — she competed in the boys tournament as a freshman and just missed qualifying for the first OSAA sanctioned girls tournament last year, when only two girls were taken from each of the two state districts.
This year, the state tournament was expanded to include four girls from each district. The sport has expanded considerably for girls and the Southern Oregon regional included 61 schools and nearly 270 wrestlers spread over the 14 weight classes.
Velazquez had a bye to start the tournament and then pinned Thurston’s Arianna Reed and Sutherlin’s Aysiah Candelaria to reach the semifinals.
She was pinned in the semifinals by eventual champion Emma Truex of Phoenix, but bounced back to win the all-important consolation semifinal match with a pin over Isabella Prinslow, another Phoenix wrestler. That secured her spot in the state tournament.
In the third-place match, Velazquez pinned Hidden Valley’s Megan LaCombe. Three of her four pins came in the first minute.
Reedsport’s Divinity Farris just missed a spot at state, placing fifth at 135 pounds (she is an alternate in case one of the top four in the weight class can’t compete at state.
Farris opened with a bye and then edged Carson Williams of Junction City 2-1, but lost to Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller in the quarterfinals.
Farris won her first two consolation matches, one with a pin and the other with a major decision.
In the consolation semifinals, Farris was pinned by Mountain View’s Taylor Ohlson.
She bounced back to beat Central’s Katalina Nelson 4-1 in the fifth-place match.
With the girls district done, Reedsport now focuses on the boys district tournament this week at Glide.
Seven Reedsport wrestlers are seeded in the top two in their age group, with the Brave having the top two at three different weight classes.
Jose Martinez is seeded first and Aaron Solomon second at 106 pounds. Eli Carson is No. 1 and Adam Solomon No. 2 at 120.
Christian Solomon is the top seed at 126 and Miguel Velazquez at 170. River Lichte is seeded second at 152.
Reedsport will have 10 total wrestlers this weekend. Yesenia Velazquez wrestles at 126, Austin Manicke at 138 and Jaden Berst at 160. None of them are seeded.
The tournament starts Friday and concludes Saturday. The top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to the Class 2A-1A state tournament, with a chance for the third-place finisher in each bracket also having a chance to move on.