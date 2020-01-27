Reedsport’s Yesenia Velazquez won two of her three matches to place second in the girls division at the Willamette Invitational in Eugene on Saturday.
Velazquez, competing in the 126-pound weight class, pinned Savana Eppinshaus of Waldport and AJ Sweeney of Springfield, both in under 40 minutes.
Her loss came to Sweet Home’s Jessy Hart.
Meanwhile, seven Reedsport boys were listed in the most recent state rankings for Class 2A-1A by the Oregon Wrestling Forum.
Christian Solomon was ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds.
Jose Martinez was ranked second and Kyon Johnson fifth at 106 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Eli Carson was third at 126 pounds and Miguel Velazquez third at 182.
Aaron Solomon was ranked fifth at 113.
River Lichte was eighth at 152 pounds.
Reedsport was tied for third with Pine Eagle in the most recent coaches poll.
Reedsport competes against North Bend and Siuslaw on Wednesday in the Central Coast Invitational at Florence. The Brave will be in the Beach Bash at Gold Beach on Saturday.