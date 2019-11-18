REEDSPORT — Winter (sports season) has come.
Monday marked the first day of practice for winter sports all across Oregon and for the Reedsport basketball teams it was a time of hoping to fill out the roster as they head into the season.
“It’s been kind of anticipation building for the last few months, just getting everything ready. So yeah, here we are, the year is here,” said Reedsport girls basketball coach Dan Kenagy.
The Reedsport girls had 13 players out on Monday and while that number is less than what Kenagy would ideally want, included in that group are four returning starters — senior Makenzie Seeley, juniors Cheyenne McCart and Aubree Rohde and sophomore Jenna Corcoran — from last year’s squad.
While last year’s team finished the season at 4-17, Seeley, now in the role of a senior leader, is looking forward to how this team can improve.
“I’m hoping that we can kind of grow as a team and make progress through the year. If we don’t start out like doing great that’s okay, but as long as we make progress and we’re continuously getting better and everyone is giving effort, I’ll be happy with the season,” said Seeley.
A central part of that growth comes with continuity. For the first time in Seeley’s time at Reedsport, she will have the same coach for consecutive seasons.
“My freshmen year we had a different coach, my sophomore year we had a different coach, last year we had Kenagy and this year we have him again. It’s kind of been hard when you have to start back at square one and so we’re kind of not starting back at square one this year so that’s exciting,” she said.
“Let’s start with what we have and make the best out of what we’ve got.”
For the Reedsport boys, the number of players out is also the first thing that jumps out to head coach Allen Chaney, who had 15 players (in addition to two players sidelined with injuries) practicing on Monday.
“I’m sure it would be nice to have a few more. At this level it would be nice to start with 20 but we’ll take what we can get,” said Chaney.
For the Brave boys, throughout the fall the team’s three returning starters — Javier Analco, Dallas McGill and Jacob Chaney — have worked on honing their games in the hopes of improving on last year’s 10-13 finish.
“During football season we played a lot of basketball. At night a lot of the time,” said Analco. “We would come in here and play together so we have good communication. We know what each other do and what we’re good at and we’ll just lead the court this year.”
Before the first official practice of the season was complete Analco was already preparing for what’s to come during league play.
“I want to see us ... splitting with Coquille and Toledo but beating everyone else in league,” he said. “Here we go. Get to Toledo once because we’ve never beat them before.”
The Reedsport squads will both start the season at home on Dec. 4 against Elkton.