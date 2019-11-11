Official practice for winter sports starts Monday, which for Reedsport means the beginning of official workouts for boys and girls basketball, wrestling and swimming.
The teams have their same coaches this year, with Allen Chaney coaching the boys basketball team and Dan Kenagy the girls. Bo Hampton for wrestling and Guy Marchione for swimming.
The first day winter contests can be held is Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Reedsport’s basketball teams will get right into the action that night, when they host Elkton in a doubleheader, starting with the girls at 6 p.m.
They also play in the annual Winter Lake Classic at Coquille that weekend, opening against Sheridan. They will be in Coquille again for their Sunset Conference openers on Jan. 7.
The wrestling team, which is anticipating a strong season with a number of returning athletes, opens the season in Glide on Dec. 7 in the annual Willie Wilkinson Memorial and also will compete in the Coast Classic at North Bend, one of the top early season meets, Dec. 13 and 14. Back on the schedule this year is the Reedsport Invitational, scheduled for Jan. 4.
The swimming team, which again is a cooperative squad with Siuslaw High School, will have its first two meets Dec. 13 at Marshfield and Dec. 14 at North Bend.