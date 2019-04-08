The weather wiped out the first week of the Sunset Conference schedule for Reedsport’s baseball and softball teams.
The Brave had been scheduled to face both Siletz Valley and Waldport last week, but both baseball and softball games were rained out.
Reedsport’s softball team was scheduled to go to Waldport to make up that game Monday, while the baseball team had rescheduled the game against Siletz Valley only to have it rained out again.
Both teams were scheduled to go to Toledo on Tuesday, with the games expected to get in even with the wet forecast since the Boomers have turf fields. Reedsport’s baseball team will visit Waldport on Wednesday.
Reedsport also is scheduled to host Bandon on Friday, when the forecast is better.
Next week’s league schedule includes games at home against Coquille on Tuesday and Gold Beach on Friday. The softball team is scheduled to visit Glide for a nonleague game Monday.