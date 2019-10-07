Reedsport’s football team wasn’t able to keep up with top-ranked Toledo on Friday night, falling behind 48-0 before eventually losing 48-6.
Now the Brave face the Sunset Conference’s other apparent top team, No. 4 Coquille, this week in the Red Devils’ homecoming game.
Reedsport's Kahnor Pickett, 55, Alex Carson, 2, and Miguel Velazquez, 45, collide with Toledo's players during Friday's game.
Toledo, which has proven to have a high-scoring offense the past few weeks, got three touchdown passes from Jaxon Rozewski to Donovan Villanueva in the second quarter after four TD runs in the first quarter, including one by Villanueva.
Reedsport got its touchdown on a run by Alex Carson in the third quarter.
The game opened the Sunset Conference season and dropped Reedsport to 2-3 overall.
Things won’t get much easier this week in Coquille, though the challenge will be stopping a rushing attack instead of a pass-happy offense. The Red Devils beat Bandon 48-19 in their league opener, with Caiden Yates and Ean Smith both running for more than 100 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Reedsport's Alex Carson chases down Toledo's Mason McAlpine during a play at Friday's home game.
After this week, Reedsport hosts winless Gold Beach and visits Bandon to finish the league season before ending the regular season with a nonleague game against Rogue River.
If there is good news for the Brave, it’s that the team remains No. 12 in the Class 2A power rankings. If the season ended today, that would give the Brave one of the four at-large spots for the playoffs, which go to the four highest-ranked teams that don’t finish first or second in their league.