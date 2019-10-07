Reedsport racer Mike Taylor finished a strong first season driving at Coos Bay Speedway by winning the Sportsman Late Models division in the Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show on Saturday.
The day was the final night of racing on the dirt oval for the 2019 season at the speedway.
Taylor, who finished second in the final standings for the class during his first year at the speedway following a 41-year break from car racing (he raced dirt bikes most of those years), beat four other drivers from the western part of the state in the 30-lap main event Saturday.
Because Coos Bay Speedway finishes the season later than most other tracks and the evening came with payouts in every division, it attracted drivers from several other cities. The group racing against Taylor included drivers from Corvallis, Toledo and Klamath.
Taylor also competed in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division, but did not finish the main event. That race included drivers from Portland, Bend, Salem, Medford, Albany and Gresham.