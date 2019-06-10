Reedsport driver Mike Taylor is having some success at Coos Bay Speedway.
During racing on June 1 on the speedway’s dirt oval, Taylor won the trophy dash for the Sportsman Late Models division.
Taylor also was second to Braden Fugate during the main event.
He also entered his car in the main event for the America’s Mattress Super Late Models and finished seventh.
Taylor is second in the Sportsman Late Models season standings through three nights of racing, placing second to Fugate all three nights. He has two trophy dash wins for the season.
The cars hit the oval next on June 22 for Ladies Night and will be back on the track the next day for the IMCA Modified Speedweek Sunday Gambler, which comes with an afternoon start time.
This week, the speedway, located about seven miles southeast of Coos Bay, hosts the annual visit by the Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour.
For details, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.