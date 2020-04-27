Reedsport didn’t have any players who earned all-state honors for basketball, but the Sunset Conference was well-represented on both the boys and girls teams for Class 2A.
For the boys, state champion (and Sunset Conference champion) Toledo had both the player of the year (Conner Marchant) and coach of the year (Eddie Townsend).
Marchant was joined on the first team by Mason McAlpine.
Coquille’s Ean Smith was on the second team, while teammate Jeremy Kistner was on the third team, along with Bandon’s Braydon Freitag. Bandon’s Coby Smith was an honorable mention pick.
For the girls, Coquille’s Morgan Baird, who was named Ms. Basketball last winter, was a unanimous pick for the first team and Bandon’s Traylyn Arana also was on the first team. Kennedy’s Sophia Carley was named player of the year this year.
Bandon’s Ashley Strain was on the third team and Coquille’s Drew Wilson and Bandon’s Eduarda Reolon were honorable-mention picks, along with Toledo’s Mahala Fisher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In