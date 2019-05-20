The Sugar Shack & Oregon Hat Company team won the Gutter Gussies league title, taking the championship match earlier this month at Reedsport Lanes.
The winning team included Karen (Didee) Smith, (Niser) Ostmeyer, Carol (C J) Perry and Kathy (Rusty) Martin.
In the championship match, they beat the Winchester Bay Market & Ocean Pacific team in the championship match, 2,418 to 2,398.
That runner-up team included Mary Fernandes, Carme Hague, Martha Jones and Ruth Flowers. Kathy Sherwood and Teresa Downer also helped the team.
Claudette (Dette) Clardy was a sub for about two-thirds of the league season.
The two teams in the championship match had been the league winners from the first and second halves of the season.
Gutter Gussies
May 7
LEADING TEAMS: Sugar Shack & Oregon Hat Company 41-27, Winchester Bay Market & Ocean Pacific 31-47, Reedsport Lanes 33.5-34.5, Green Clean 26.5-41.5. TEAM GAME: Ocean Pacific 613, Shack 583, Winchester Bay Market 535. SERIES: Sugar Shack 1701, Ocean Pacific 1681, Winchester Bay Market 1656. GAME HDCP: Ocean Pacific 852, Oregon Hat Company 831, Sugar Shack 822. SERIES HDCP: Sugar Shack 2418, Reedsport Lanes 2408, Oregon Hat Company 2401. CONVERTED SPLITS: Sandy 2-7, B J 2-7-8 & 3-10, Kathy W. 9-10 & 2-4-10. INDIVIDUAL GAME: Martha 190, Aurora 189, Ruth 182. SERIES: Aurora 519, Ruth 489, Grace 469. GAME HDCP: Martha 237, B J 229, Karen 227. SERIES HDCP: Karen 641, Denise 620, B J 614.