REEDSPORT - The 26th annual Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP Salmon Derby is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
Registration tickets are on sale now at Ace Hardware and River Mercantile in Reedsport, the Stockade Market and Salmon Harbor Tackle in Winchester Bay, and from GRWB STEP members.
Tickets are $10 for individuals or $25 per boat ticket (for three or more anglers).
Anglers also can purchase tickets each morning of the derby at the East Boat Launch in Winchester Bay and the Rainbow Plaza Boat Launch in downtown Reedsport.
The derby hours are daylight to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and daylight to noon on Monday.
Prizes include a $500 cash award for the largest salmon by weight caught during the derby, $150 for the largest salmon caught each day and $100 for the smallest legal salmon caught during the event.
The prize presentations will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the Winchester Bay Marina Activity Center. Raffle drawings follow and include fishing and outdoor gear donated by Sportsman’s Warehouse valued at $1,350, a $750 fishing kayak package donated by Next Adventure, and many other prizes including guided fishing trips, gift certificates and merchandise donated by local merchants.
For more information, send an email to Umpqua.rock@charter.net or call Rick Rockholt at 541-613-0589.