Reedsport’s spring sports seasons start this week.
The golf teams were in action Monday, the first day teams can play spring sports in Oregon, in a tournament at Bandon Crossings.
The softball team, meanwhile, was scheduled to open its season Tuesday at Oakland. Results for those events were not available by press time.
The track team heads to Waldport on Wednesday for its season-opening event, the Run for the Clover.
And the baseball team opens the season Friday at home against Brookings-Harbor.
As with every year, baseball and softball games are dependent on the weather and subject to change.
Here are Reedsport’s spring schedules.
Baseball
Friday, March 15: Brookings-Harbor
Saturday, March 16: Lost River
Monday, March 18: Riddle
Thursday, March 21: @ Redding tournament (three days)
Friday, March 29: @ North Douglas
*Tuesday, April 2: Siletz Valley
*Friday, April 5: @ Waldport
*Tuesday, April 9: @ Toledo
*Friday, April 12: Bandon
*Tuesday, April 16: Coquille
Wednesday, April 17: Kennedy
*Friday, April 19: Gold Beach
*Tuesday April 23: @ Myrtle Point
*Friday, April 26: @ Siletz Valley
*Tuesday, April 30: Waldport
*Friday, May 3: Toledo
*Tuesday, May 7: @ Bandon
*Thursday, May 9: @ Coquille
*Monday, May 13: @ Gold Beach
*Tuesday, May 14: Myrtle Point
*denotes Sunset Conference game
Softball
Tuesday, March 12: @ Oakland
Saturday, March 23: @ Brookings-Harbor (2)
Monday, March 25: vs. Santiam at Toledo
Tuesday, March 26: vs. Gaston at Toledo
*Tuesday, April 2: Siletz Valley
*Friday, April 5: @ Waldport
*Tuesday, April 9: @ Toledo
*Friday, April 12: Bandon
Monday, April 15: @ Glide
*Tuesday, April 16: Coquille
*Friday, April 19: Gold Beach
*Tuesday April 23: @ Myrtle Point
*Friday, April 26: @ Siletz Valley
*Tuesday, April 30: Waldport
*Friday, May 3: Toledo
*Tuesday, May 7: @ Bandon
*Thursday, May 9: @ Coquille
*Monday, May 13: @ Gold Beach
*Tuesday, May 14: Myrtle Point
*denotes Sunset Conference game
Track & Field
Wednesday, March 13: @ Run for the Clover, Waldport
Saturday, March 16: @ Harvey Lewellen Throws Invitational, Springfield
Friday, April 5: @ Coquille Twilight
Saturday, April 13: @ Prefontaine Rotary Invitational, Coos Bay
Friday, April 19: Coastal Classic, Reedsport
Friday, April 26: Jack Blum Invitational, Reedsport
Friday, May 3: @ Toledo Twilight
Friday, May 10: @ District meet, Toledo
Friday, May 18: @ Class 2A championships, Monmouth.
Boys & Girls Golf
Monday, March 11: @ Bandon Crossings
Monday, April 1: @ Lauren Hill Golf Club, Eugene
Monday, April 8: @ Forest Hills Country Club
Monday, April 22: @ Sandpines, Florence
Monday, April 29: @ Salmon Run, Brookings
Wednesday May 1: Boys @ District tournament, Centennial Golf Club, Medford (two days)
Monday, May 6: Girls @ District tournament, Rogue Valley Country Club, Medford (two days)
Monday, May 13: Boys @ State tournament, Emerald Valley, Creswell (two days)
Monday, May 13: Girls @ State tournament, Eagle Crest, Redmond (two days)