Longtime Reedsport fans and Booster Club supporters Brad and Gladys Lee will be honored next weekend in the annual Benefit Dinner and Auction for Reedsport Athletics.
The popular event has been sold out for a few weeks, even though more seats were added this year.
The April 13 event is held at the Reedsport Community Center and includes both silent and oral auctions, including a popular dessert auction. It begins with a social hour when silent auction bidding begins.
Dinner starts at 6 p.m., with either beef tri-tip or chicken Cacciatore provided by Bedrock’s Restaurants.
The event, started by Jim Akre in 2002, continues to be the centerpiece of fundraising by the Braves Boosters Association.
In addition to the oral auction, fun games and raffle drawings will be held during the event.
And former Reedsport coach and teacher Lynn Fulps and his band In Session will be performing after the event at the Rust’d Star, just down the street from the community center.
The auction will be filled with handcrafted items, trips and Reedsport-specific creations.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page, Reedsport HS Sports Auction.