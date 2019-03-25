The annual Reedsport High School Sports Auction is only a few weeks away and it’s already a big success.
There are no tickets remaining for the April 13 event, which will be held at the Reedsport Community Center.
For those who have tickets are are invited to join someone who has purchased a table, the event starts at 5 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction bidding. Dinner (beef tri-tip or chicken Cacciatore provided by Bedrock’s Restaurants), starts at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the always popular dessert auction and live auction.
In addition, this year the event includes recognition for Brad and Gladys Lee, longtime supporters of Reedsport athletics and the Braves Boosters Association, which sponsors the dinner and auction.
The items up for auction include hand-made furniture, trips and a bunch of other items. The deadline to submit items for the auction is April 1.
In addition to the auction and dinner, the event often also becomes a reunion for Reedsport graduates.
The auction was started by Jim Akre in 2002 and continues to be the annual funding centerpiece for the Braves Boosters, which supports the athletic programs in the district.
Just this spring, the Braves Boosters spent $6,000 on new infield dirt for the schools’ baseball and softball fields.