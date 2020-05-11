The Oregon State Parks Department has started opening some parks around the state, but none on the South Coast yet.
The parks that are open also are only open for day use. Overnight camping won’t begin before May 26 in the parks.
Parks officials said they chose to open parks for limited day use “carefully and methodically, and after consultation with local communities and health authorities,” said a message on the State Parks website. “Some parks need to stay closed longer, especially areas with communities that are not ready for an influx of visitors.”
Through Monday afternoon, 14 parks were open completely and about 30 more were open to partial service, but none of them were coastal parks and the majority are east of the Cascade Range.
Where parks are open, visitors are reminded to keep social distancing, at least six feet from other visitors, as well as to wear a face covering in congested areas (homemade is fine).
Visitors should plan to bring all the supplies they need and pack everything out, keep their visits short (especially since some restrooms will not be open) and stay within 50 miles of home.
None of the coastal parks have been reopened. While beaches remain open, access points to many of them, including all parking lots at state parks, are closed.
In the Reedsport area, that includes Umpqua lighthouse State Park, where the campground and day use areas are closed.
Multiple signs alert potential visitors that the popular fishing spot Lake Marie in the park is closed to visitors.
Also still closed is the entire Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, with the exception of riding areas that can be accessed through Half Moon Bay County Park in Winchester Bay and Riley Ranch County Park in Coos County.
All Dunes NRA campgrounds and day-use areas (including hiking trails) are closed. A message on the Siuslaw National Forest website says the agency is working on plans to begin the phased transition to reopen some developed recreation sites, both on and off the dunes, in the coming weeks.
Both Douglas County and Coos County have reopened some of their parks, with Coos County opening a few campgrounds including Riley Ranch, but not the day-use areas, and only to Coos County residents.
Dunes NRA officials said they support Douglas and Coos counties providing access to the dunes through their county parks, but added that riders must adhere to county regulations and be prepared to find services, including bathrooms, limited or unavailable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In