Reedsport’s wrestling team opened the season with a third-place finish in the Willie Wilkinson Memorial Tournament at Glide on Saturday.
The squad had one champion and a number of other placers with a squad of 15 wrestlers competing in the 15-team tournament.
The champion was Aaron Solomon, who took the title at 106 pounds with a trio of pins, the last one coming against teammate Kyren Johnson in the championship match.
Johnson also had two pins in the tournament.
Miguel Velazquez and Nick Glover each also finished second.
Velazquez had a bye, a pin and a decision to reach the championship match before being pinned by Roseburg’s Riley Rose in the 160-pound division.
Glover had two pins and a decision to reach the championship match at 182 pounds, before losing a close 8-7 decision to Cayden Kangiser of Glide.
Dennis Magee placed third at 145 pounds, reaching the semifinals before losing and then winning both his consolation bouts. Two of his wins came by pin.
Eli Carson tied for third at 132 pounds, winning his first match, losing in the quarterfinals and then winning three straight consolation bouts to reach the five-match limit for the day. Three of his four wins came by pin.
River Lichte tied for third at 152 pounds, also because of the match limit. He opened with a pin, lost in the quarterfinals and then pinned three straight foes in the consolation bracket.
Christian Solomon placed fourth at 120 pounds, battling through the consolation bracket with three straight wins after losing in the quarterfinals. Two of his three wins came by pin.
Divinity Farris and Yesenia Velazquez, Reedsport’s two female wrestlers, both competed at 126 pounds. Farris had a bye and a pin to reach the semifinals, but then lost two straight matches. Velazquez did not win any bouts, and was eliminated by the same wrestler who knocked Farris out of the tournament.
Brock Wilson reached the semifinals at 152 pounds with two pins, but then lost twice and was eliminated.
Brady Dexter won his first match at 170 pounds by pin, then lost twice to wrestlers from Roseburg.
Jose Martinez (113 pounds) had a pin in the consolation bracket, while Adam Solomon had a pin in his first-round match before losing his other two bouts.
Glide won the tournament with 180 pounds. Roseburg’s JV team had 160 points and the Brave 137.