The Oregon State Parks Department will reopen several South Coast parks to camping next week, but not Umpqua Lighthouse State Park.
Tugman State Park in Lakeside and Honeyman State Park south of Florence are among the parks that will reopen to camping on June 9 as well as popular spots Sunset Bay State Park near Charleston and Bullards Beach State Park north of Bandon.
At all the campgrounds that are opening, yurt and cabin camping remains closed, as does large-group camping. No walk-in or first-come, first-served camping is available at the present time.
Umpqua Lighthouse State Park is open to day use activities, including picnicking, fishing and hiking, but the swim beach at Lake Marie is closed.
Oregon State Parks announced the reopening of campgrounds last week.
“I am cautiously delighted. We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can," said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.
Sumption said that campgrounds will open only when the following conditions are met:
• Public health guidelines (OHA established) for the county are fulfilled.
• The local community agrees.
• The park has enough staff, supplies and equipment to safely open and operate at a basic level.
Sumption also noted that revenue loss, COVID-19 precautions and staff reductions will curtail services at most if not all campgrounds.
The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. It will reopen for new reservations sometime this week, and will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance. OPRD will announce the reservation reopening date early this week through its website, stateparks.oregon.gov.
Other campgrounds on the Oregon Coast that will reopen next week are Fort Stevens near Astoria, Cape Lookout near Tillamook, Nehalem Bay south of Cannon Beach, Beverly Beach north of Newport, South Beach south of Newport, Humbug Mountain south of Port Orford and Harris Beach in Brookings.
