Reedsport Community Charter School seniors Makenzie Seeley and Dallas McGill were presented the annul Rudy Ruppe Memorial Award and Scholarship on June 7 during the school’s limited-attendance commencement ceremony.

The Ruppe Award, which is named in honor of the former Reedsport educator and coach, is considered the highest honor a Reedsport athlete can receive. It is given annually to the student-athletes who best demonstrate the qualities of involvement, integrity, competitiveness and perseverance. The recipients are chosen by the Brave coaching staff. The Reedsport Boosters contribute $500 to each winner toward continuing education or job training programs.

Makenzie graduated with a 3.8 grade point average and was salutatorian for the Class of 2020. She contributed 70 community service hours, all while holding down two part-time jobs.

Makenzie also was chapter vice president of National Honor Society and participated all four years in varsity volleyball, basketball and softball. Her on-field honors included being a second-team all-conference setter as a junior and first-team setter as a senior in volleyball, being a three-time honorable mention all-league selection and two-time South Coast All-Star game selection in basketball, and being a first-team all-conference pitcher her sophomore year and second-team utilty player her junior year in softball.

Makenzie plans to attend Lane Community College and obtain a degree as a physical therapy assistant.

Dallas had a stellar athletic career for the Brave, playing football, basketball and baseball. He helped all three teams to the playoffs at least once during his career.

In baseball, he was co-player of the year for Class 2A-1A as a junior and a first-team all-state selection and Sunset Conference player of the year that season.

He also was the league MVP as a sophomore and a first-team selection as a freshman.

In football, he was a third-team all-state selection and first-team all-league pick at tight end as a junior and a first-team all-league pick on the defensive line as a sophomore before sitting out the sport last fall.

In basketball, he was a third-team all-league selection as a senior.

Dallas plans to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College, where he will study business and be part of the Lakers’ baseball program.

