Reedsport’s basketball teams finished the season with losses at playoff-bound Toledo last week.
Reedsport’s boys, who finished fourth in the league standings, lost to the league champion Boomers 89-41.
Reedsport finished 5-7 in league play and 10-13 overall.
The team included seniors Griffin Lavigne, Leo Voepel, Kyle Barnes, Michael Stanley, AJ Stoltey and Brody Priest.
Reedsport’s girls fell to the Boomers 56-18 to finish a season that saw the Brave go 1-11 in league play and 4-17 overall.
Reedsport was in its first year under Dan Kenagy and had a number of younger players get valuable time this year. The seniors included Taylor Joy, Jordan Priest, Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp and Paige Hausmann-Noel.