{{featured_button_text}}

Ashley Schuttpelz got a win as part of her strong senior year in cross country for Reedsport, taking the Acorn Gulley Chase at Oakland last week.

It was a strong day for Reedsport’s high school and junior high runners, with runners near the top in every division.

Schuttpelz won the 3,000-meter race by more than 30 seconds, finishing the challenging course in 13 minutes and 59 seconds. Reedsport’s Kassie Diehl placed 13th in 19:54.

For the boys, Brady Dexter placed second for Reedsport, crossing the line in 12:09. Oakland’s Wyatt Smith won in 10:59.

Reedsport’s Skyler Sunder placed 19th in 15:35.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In the junior high race, Reedsport’s boys and girls placed third behind Roseburg schools Fremont and Joseph Lane.

In the boys race, Creo Zeller was second, finishing in 13:06, 20 seconds behind winner Timothy Johnson of Joseph Lane.

Noah Sullens was 11th (14:13), Grady Sevits was 17th (15:12), Sam Zwemke 22nd (15:30), Joe Smith 28th (17:00) and Jude Lichte 33rd (17:48).

For the girls, Natalie Hammond was fifth (14:38), Summer Smith 11th (16:33), Charlie Sevits 14th (16:53), Brianna Wilkins 19th (18:41), Grace Clark 30th (22:10), Denise Marroquin 31st (22:11) and Jasmine Kerns 36th (30:22).

Reedsport competed Tuesday in the Cinnamon Roll Run in Port Orford and will be in action next Wednesday at the Umpqua Invite in Roseburg.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0