As the cross country season winds down, Reedsport is measuring success in terms of improvement, which the Brave got to do in a practical sense last week in their second race of the season at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
“They like running the same course twice the same season,” coach Jennifer Wright said.
Ashley Schuttpelz finished 13th in the girls race, with a time of 22 minutes and 30 seconds. Aside from one runner from South Umpqua, all the girls who beat her were form Class 5A and 6A teams.
For the boys, Brady Dexter finished in 22:07 (88th place) and Skyler Sunder finished in 26:08 (118th place).
Reedsport’s junior high runners also had a strong day at Stewart Park.
“They all had a great kick at the finish and passed at least one person close to the end,” Wright said.
Natalie Hammond was fifth in the girls race, covering the 3,000-meter course in 13:11.
Summer Smith was 22nd (15:35), Charlie Sevits was 27th (16:02), Brianna Wilkins was 32nd (16:45), Jasmine Kerns 38th (17:22), Grace Clark was 48th (18:44) and Denise Marroquin 53rd (19:14).
Reedsport was fourth in the team race behind Roseburg schools Joseph Lane and Fremont and also Myrtle Point.
For the boys, Creo Zeller was eighth, finishing in 12:24.
Noah Sullens was 14th (13:14), Grady Sevits 18th (13:23), Sam Zwemke 28th (14:05), Joe Smith 32nd (14:57) and Jude Lichte 53rd (17:02). Reedsport finished third as a team behind Joseph Lane and Fremont.
The Reedsport teams started their seasons at Roseburg back in early September.
Schuttpelz improved by 1 minute and 8 seconds from the first race on the course. Dexter was 12 seconds faster and Sunder improved by 1:54 better.
For the junior high girls, Hammond improved by 44 seconds, smith by 11 seconds and Wilkins by 1:45. Reedsport did not have a complete team at that meet.
For the boys, Zeller was 1:23 faster, Grady Sevits improved by 1:19, Zwemke was 2:07 better, Smith was just less than 3 minutes faster and Lichte improved by 29 seconds.
“It was a beautiful day, but the wind had a little bite,” Wright said. “Coach (Paige) Allen and I are really pleased with how our athletes did.”
Reedsport’s high school team now aims for its final weeks, including the large and fast Country Fair Classic next Wednesday and the Run for the Brownies the following day, as well as the district meet on Oct. 29 at Lane Community College.
The middle school team competes in the Far West League district meet on Tuesday (results were not available by press time).