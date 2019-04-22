Reedsport’s track team is in the middle of an eight-day stretch that includes two big home meets.
The Brave hosted the Coastal Classic last Thursday and have their annual Jack Blum Invitational this Thursday.
Ten schools will be in town Thursday. The first events start at 4:15 p.m.
Last week, Reedsport had a handful of winners in its first home meet, which included eight schools.
Aschley Schuttpez won the 1,500 in 6 minutes and 7.34 seconds, and came back to win the 3,000 in 13:25.37.
Elsa Frakes won the 800 meters for Reedsport in 3:03.77. She also placed seventh in the long jump (10-8 ½).
The group of Schuttpelz, Frakes, Kassie Diehl and Randi Dexter was third in the 4x100 relay (1:06.88).
Samantha Klier was second in the discus (67-0), sixth in the shot put (23-8) and eighth in the javelin (65-0) for Reedsport’s girls. Kat Ziska was fourth in the discus (62-5) and 11th in the javelin (61-0).
Ben Fowler won the 100 meters (12.18) and fifth in the 200 (26.06) for Reedsport’s boys. Hunter Kruzic was fifth in the 400 (1:14.21).
Brady Dexter was second in the 3,000 (12:17.15) and third in the 3,000 (5:20.10). Marvin Elzey was second in the 300 hurdles (54.29) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (23.03).
The group of Fowler, Elzey, Nicholas Klier and Brody Priest was third in the 4x100 relay (50.21).
In the field events, Jacob Dukovich won the shot put for the Brave with an effort of 35-8 ½ and Kahnor Pickett was third (32-11).
Dukovich also was second in the discus (107-3), with Pickett fifth (75-5). Kruzic was fifth in the javelin (89-8).
Fowler placed eighth in the long jump (15-4 ½), one spot in front of Priest (15-0).
The first of the team’s two big home meets followed the Prefontaine Rotary Invitational at Marshfield.
In that huge meet (33 teams), Schuttpelz had a big personal best in the 3,000, finishing in 12:31.97, placing 14th overall. Schuttpelz also was second in her heat of the Prefontaine Mile, finishing in 6:24.21.
Dexter had a big personal best in the event as well, with his time of 11:19.19.
Kukovich had the best finish for the Brave, placing 11th in the discus (117-4).
The team is excited about the season.
“The team is putting a lot of effort into the season,” Schuttpelz said. “We have been working hard and have had many improvements throughout the season.
“Come district, the team should be ready to find a place for state.”
Ziska, one of the team’s seniors, spoke fondly of her teammates.
“They are amazing,” she said. “As a team, we get along very well. We have an unbreakable bond.
“I will personally miss each and every one of them. They all do amazing in each event.”
Frakes, a sophomore, praised the work of the squad.
“Our team has been doing a great job this season,” she said. “All of our hard work and practice has caused several personal records to be broken.
“I look forward to the rest of the season and next year with my team.”
After this week’s meet, the schedule includes the Toledo Twilight on May 3 and the Grants Pass Rotary Invitational on May 4, followed by the District 3 meet May 10-11 at Toledo. Any Reedsport athletes who qualify then will compete in the Class 2A state meet May 17-18 in Monmouth.
Reedsport coach Matt Smart, too, is looking ahead to the final weeks of the season.
“I am very proud of my team and all their efforts to better their performances,” he said.