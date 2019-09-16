{{featured_button_text}}

The 19th annual Tom Huebner Memorial golf scramble, a fundraiser for the Reedsport Education Enrichment Foundation, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Forest Hills Country Club.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and the entry fee is $35 per golfer, which includes the golf and lunch.

All proceeds go to the Reedsport Education Enrichment Foundation, which serves as a booster club for the academic needs of Reedsport’s schools.

Since 2000, the foundation has raised more than $400,000 through various fundraising efforts, including the annual tournament.

In addition to the golf, there will be a raffle and 50-50 drawing that are open to the golfers or people who are not in the tournament but want to buy chances for raffle prizes or the 50-50 award.

Registration forms are available at the golf course or by contacting Julie Huebner by phone at 541-868-4172 or email at jhuebner@fullhartinsurance.com.

