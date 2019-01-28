The Reedsport wrestling team is starting to garner some local attention, and for good reason.
The Brave, one of just two Class 2A-1A teams at the Bay City Duals at Marshfield on Saturday, went 5-0 for the tournament championship. But it was a home dual win over Glide that showed the community what the Brave are all about.
“I think this signifies we’re pushing forward, we’re pushing from a small school that barely gets noticed to a school that’s to be reckoned with,” newly-arrived heavyweight Kahnor Pickett said. “We want our name in the papers. We want our name in the news. We want to spread, we want to show that we are out there for the title.”
In its only home dual of the season, Reedsport beat a very good Glide team 33-27. Reedsport, as usual, was led by 182-pounder Nick Glover, 152-pounder River Lichte and 126-pounder Carson Keith.
The win made up for the last time Reedsport dualed against Glide, which the Wildcats won comfortably at the Oregon Classic recently in Redmond, another duals tournament. That was only Reedsport’s loss in the big tournament, where they finished third in the Class 2A-1A division.
“We wrestled a lot better,” Reedsport coach Bo Hampton said. “We wrestled a bad match when we wrestled ‘em at the Classic then everything kind of fell into place. Then we had a huge crowd, and that helps a lot. It got the kids pumped up and ready to go. Every match was loud. It was pretty awesome to see.”
Thursday’s dual with Glide and Saturday’s Bay City Duals tournament is simply a continuation of the progress the Brave have made under Hampton.
Take Saturday’s individual results as an example.
Glover went 5-0 with five pins. Miguel Velazquez was perfect in his three matches. Eli Carson suffered his only loss against Sheldon and Keith had just two losses, including one against Sheldon.
Pickett, who only joined the wrestling team in December after initially choosing swimming, only lost to upper weight Most Outstanding Wrestler, Oscar Atterberry of Class 6A Sheldon, and came up with the day’s final win, a stick of Hidden Valley’s Christopher Woods, a defending Class 4A district champion.
“Coming from swimming in December, swimming just wasn’t the workout I was looking for,” Pickett said. “I came to wrestling and it offered everything I wanted. It’s just a sport I really enjoy. It definitely has its difficulties. I’m still trying to keep up, but it’s been really, really fun. I have a lot of support on the entire team, coaches, the community’s saying I’m doing really good. Keeping me up, making me try harder and harder.”
Hampton believes all of Reedsport’s recent results suggest the trajectory of the Brave is solidly upward. They now have a heavyweight, something Hampton said they’ve never had before, as well as a state champion contender in Glover, several returning state participants and loads of confidence.
It’s something the Brave have been building toward for some time, but the fruits of the labors are starting to bear.
“It’s awesome when people start to see how hard these kids are working, and everything’s coming together,” Hampton said. “This didn’t start this year. This has been happening for a couple years now. The kids have been working really hard. We send kids back to Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota every year. The kids are doing a lot of summer wrestling.”
During Saturday’s tournament, Reedsport beat North Bend 51-30, Mazama 50-24, Sheldon 36-33, a renegade team of extra wrestlers from other squads 56-18 and Hidden Valley 48-30 in the championship match.
Against Hidden Valley, Reedsport got pins by Jose Martinez (106 pounds), Dennis Magee (145), Velazquez (170), Glover (182) and Pickett. Keith (126) and Carson (126) won by decision.
Martinez had four pins on the day and won his other match by forfeit.
Aaron Solomon (113) and Christian Solomon (120) won three contested matches, in addition to forfeits. Aaron lost just against Hidden Valley and Christian did not lose a match all day. Magee had three pins and a decision while losing just once. Justin Cassaro (160) had four straight pins before losing his match against Hidden Valley.
And Reedsport wrestled Saturday without veteran Lichte in the lineup.
Lichte had a pin against Glide and Reedsport also got pins in the big dual win by Keith and Glover, as well as decisions by Christian Solomon, Carson and Magee.
Each team won one match by forfeit.