Reedsport’s wrestling team captured the title at the squad’s home invitational, beating out 11 other schools.
Reedsport had three individual champions and most of the team’s wrestlers won several matches during the day.
Jose Martinez had pins in all four of his matches, three of them in the first round, to win the title at 106 pounds.
Yesenia Velazquez was the champion at 132 pounds, and pinned both of her foes.
Christian Solomon took the title at 138 pounds, with a pin and a major decision among his wins. In the championship match, he topped a wrestler from district rival Glide with a 6-3 decision.
Aaron Solomon was second at 120 pounds, reaching the final with a pin and a technical fall before losing to a Glide grappler.
Miguel Velazquez was second at 182 pounds. He pinned three of his foes, losing just to champion Brayden Clayburn of Coquille.
Austin Manicke placed third at 145 pounds, recording two pins.
Ricver Lichte was third at 152 pounds, earning all three of his wins by pin, two after losing in the semifinals.
You have free articles remaining.
Adam Solomon placed fourth at 126 pounds, winning two matches by pin and another by a major decision. Reedsport’s Eli Carson was in the semifinals at the same weight class after two pins when he suffered an injury that ended his day early.
Reedsport coach Bo Hampton said Carson has a slight injury, but the team didn’t want to take any chances with the biggest meets of the season on the horizon.
“It’s a huge loss, but we have to take care of him,” Hampton said. “I told him it is better to take care of things now than in a month.”
Justin Cassaro was fourth at 170 pounds and Brady Dexter was fourth at 182 pounds. Both had a pin during the day.
Skyler Sunder had two pins at 120 pounds, but did not place in the tournament. Jayden Berst had a pin at 160 pounds, but did not place.
Reedsport finished with 123.5 points. Marshfield was a distant second with 82 points and Glide was third with 79.
Reedsport is at home again Wednesday in a big double-dual with Glide and Oakland, the team Hampton said are probably Reedsport’s best competition in its district.
The wrestling starts at 6 p.m.
The Brave also compete in the Toledo Invitational this weekend and head to Redmond next week for the two-day Oregon Classic.