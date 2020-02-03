Reedsport’s wrestling team captured another tournament title Saturday, winning the Beach Bash Tournament at Gold Beach as the Brave continue preparing for the upcoming district tournament.
Three of Reedsport’s seven wrestlers who participated in the event claimed titles, helping Reedsport score 99 points and beat 14 other teams, including second-place Ashland, a Class 5A school that had 92 points.
“They wrestled their hearts out down there,” Reedpsort coach Bo Hampton said. “They are an amazing group of kids.”
Jose Martinez pinned both his foes to take the title at 106 pounds for Reedsport.
Reedsport had the top two finishers at 120 pounds. Eli Carson beat teammate Adam Solomon 6-2 in the championship match. Carson reached the final with a win by technical fall and a pin. Solomon had a pair of pins to get to the final.
Reedsport’s other title came at 126 pounds, where Christian Solomon was the champion.
Aaron Solomon was second at 113 pounds. He had a pair of pins to reach the championship match, but lost a closer 4-3 decision to Myrtle Point’s Bailey Thompson.
Miguel Velazquez placed third at 170 pounds. After winning his first match by pin, Velazquez lost a 6-5 decision to eventual champion Josh Hinds of Marshfield. Velazquez bounced back with two straight pins to lock up third place.
Jayden Best placed fourth at 160 pounds. He won his first match and then won in the consolation semifinals after losing in the championship semifinals. Ashland’s Max Lindsay pinned him in the third-place match.
Meanwhile, Reedsport’s Yesenia Velazquez and Divinity Farris got experience in a big tournament at Cottage Grove as they prepare for the girls state qualifying tournament.
Velazquez won the title at 125 pounds, in a bracket that included 11 wrestlers.
She pinned Leslye Fierro of McKay and Hailey White of Hidden Valley in a combined 35 seconds to reach the semifinals, where she had a 16-5 major decision over Century’s Kayla Edwards.
In the championship match, Velazquez pinned top seed Morgan Ellis of Pleasant Hill in the second round.
“When she wants to be, that girl is amazing,” Hampton said.
Farris, meanwhile, competed in her first tournament of the season, finishing second at 135 pounds.
She pinned McKay’s Giselle Zaragoza in the first round and Junction City’s Jenna Stephens in the second round to reach the championship match. There, she came up short against Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller, losing by pin in the second round.
“Divinity wrestled great for having three practices this year,” Hampton said. “We just have to get her qualified for state. Then she will have three weeks to practice for state.”
The state qualifying tournament for the girls is this weekend at Thurston High School. The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament, an improvement from last year, when the top two girls from each of the two districts qualified for state.
Reedsport had a busy week leading up to the weekend.
On Tuesday, the Brave beat North Douglas 40-6, winning all seven contested matches.
Martinez, Aaron Solmoon, Yesenia Velazquez, Farris, Berst and Miguel Velazquez all pinned their opponents and Adam Solomon won his match by major decision.
The next day, Reedsport competed against North Bend and host Siuslaw in the Central Coast Classic.
Reedsport lost to the host Vikings 45-31, though in contested matches the Brave had a 5-4 edge over the Vikings. Siuslaw won the final four weight classes by forfeit to take the victory.
Adam Solomon, Christian Solomon and Austin Manicke and all won their matches by pin. Carson won his match with a 6-5 decision over Siuslaw’s Mason Buss and Miguel Velazquez also won by decision. Yesenia Velazquez suffered a close 12-10 loss to Siulsaw’s Kyle Huhges.
Reedsport’s Martinez, River Lichte and Berst all lost to top Siuslaw wrestlers.
Reedsport dominated the match with the Bulldogs, though specific details were not available.
On Thursday, Reedsport hosted Coquille and Jefferson and won all but one of the contested matches on the night.
The final tuneup before the district meet comes Wednesday, when Reedsport travels to Oakridge to face the host Warriors, Lowell and Marshfield. The district tournament is Feb. 14-15 at Glide.