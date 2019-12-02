Reedsport’s wrestling team opens the season with the No. 3 ranking in the Class 2A-1A coaches poll.
The Brave are ranked behind Culver, which got all eight first-place votes. Central Linn had 58 points, Reedsport 54 and Glide 48 in the poll.
Central Linn, Reedsport, Glide and No. 6 Lowell (36 points) all are in the same special district, Class 2A-1A District 2. Reedsport is the only Sunset Conference team in the district. Coquille, Gold Beach and Myrtle Point are in District 3 and Toledo and Waldport are in District 1.
The Brave open the season Saturday in the Willie Wilkinson Memorial Tournament at Glide.
In the Oregon Wrestling Forum rankings, Reedsport’s Christian Solomon is ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds and Eli Carson No. 1 at 126.
Miguel Velazquez is ranked first at 152 and Kyron Johnson No. 7 at 106. Reedsport is sixth in the team rankings, led by Culver.