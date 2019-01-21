Reedsport’s wrestling team had its best finish under coach Bo Hampton at the Oregon Classic over the weekend, placing third in the Class 2A-1A division.
The Brave won all four of their duals on the opening day of the tournament to win their pool and advance to the championship bracket for the first time.
Reedsport then won its quarterfinal match before losing to Glide in the semifinals. Glide eventually finished second, losing to Class 2A-1A powerhouse Culver. Reedsport, meanwhile, beat Vernonia in the third-place match.
The result showed the strength of Reedsport’s lineup heading into the later parts of the season.
The Brave are back in action twice this week, at home against Glide and two smaller schools from the league Thursday and then at Marshfield for the Bay Cities Duals, another dual event featuring larger schools, on Saturday.
Out of Reedsport’s seven duals at the Oregon Classic, nine wrestlers had at least five wins.
Two — Christian Solomon (120 pounds and one at 113) and Dennis Magee (145) went a perfect 7-0. Solomon had three pins and Magee four during the two days.
Eli Carson (132) and Adam Solomon (113) each went 6-1. Carson had four pins and Adam Solomon two.
As a team, the Brave had 32 pins in the seven matches.
Aaron Solomon (106), Carson Keith (126), River Lichte (152), Justin Cassaro (160) and Kahnor Pickett (285) all won five matches. Carson and Lichte had four pins, while Keith and Cassaro had three.
Nick Glover, who wrestled up to 182 pounds, had three pins among his four wins and Miguel Velazquez (170) also had four wins, including two pins.
Keith was wrestling for the first time this season and lost just to wrestlers from Crane and Glide.
Reedsport’s scores in pool play were 47-21 over Grant Union, 72-6 over Kennedy, 46-21 over Crane and 45-36 over Lakeview.
In the quarterfinals, Reedsport beat Central Linn 42-36. Glide topped the Brave 51-27, but Reedsport bounced back to dominate Vernonia 60-6 in the third-place match.
Reedsport girls Yesenia Velazquez and Divinity Ferris both competed in the cadet tournament, another part of the big weekend that included high school, college and youth events.
Velazquez placed second in 117-122, won two matches by pin and lost to Shayla McNulty of Eagle Point
Ferris placed third at 123-131, winning two matches, one by decision and one by pin.