Reedsport’s wrestling team got the season off to a strong start by placing second at the Willie Wilkinson Memorial tournament at Glide on Saturday.
The Brave had three champions and several other placers in the 11-team event.
Jose Martinez was first at 106 pounds, winning all three of his matches by pin.
Aaron Solomon won at 113 pounds, taking the championship match by pin.
At 138 pounds, Christian Solomon won all three of his matches, including a 9-2 decision over Glide’s Gabe Syverson in the championship match.
Eli Carson finished second at 132 pounds, winning his first match by pin and two by decision before being pinned by Oakland’s Kaleb Oliver in the championship match.
River Lichte was second at 152 pounds, recording two pins to reach the championship match, where he lost a 6-4 decision to Lakeview’s Morgan Ludwig.
Miguel Velazquez placed third at 170 pounds. After reaching the semifinals and losing, he battled back through consolation and won the third-place match 10-9 over Glide’s Corbyn Kangiser. Justin Cassaro placed third at 182, battling through the consolation bracket after losing in the quarterfinals to pin four straight foes, including Uriah Stoffal of Douglas in the third-place match.
Austin Manicke was fourth at 145 pounds. He won three matches by pin before losing in the third-place match.
Skyler Sunder was eliminated one round from placing at 120 pounds after winning a consolation match by pin.
Adam Solomon lost both his matches at 126 pounds. The same was the case for Jayden Best at 170 pounds and Brady Dexter at 182.
This week, Reedsport’s wrestlers will get their first chance in one of the state’s biggest early season tournaments, North Bend’s Coast Classic. The event, which includes more than 30 schools, starts Friday afternoon and ends Saturday.