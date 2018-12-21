There was something unfamiliar but entirely welcome about the Reedsport wrestling team at the Central Coast Classic at North Bend High School on Tuesday.
The Brave had nearly a full complement of wrestlers for their three duals and didn’t have to give away points left and right through forfeits. Reedsport beat North Bend (65-18) and Siuslaw (42-30) but came up short against the biggest school in attendance, Thurston (68-12). Two days later, Reedsport split four duals with South Albany (39-33 win), Stayton (57-24 win), Cascade (54-28 loss) and Sweet Home (81-0 loss).
“It’s really nice to be filling most of our weight classes,” Reedsport coach Bo Hampton said. “Right now we’re only giving up two weight classes, so it’s not as bad as the past where we’re giving up three or four weight classes at least. That’s 24 points.”
The higher numbers — Reedsport had only a couple of empty weights on Tuesday — wasn’t a result of anything new Hampton or any wrestlers did.
As happens at high schools and especially small schools, there just were a bunch of younger wrestlers coming up from middle school to join what has been a growing program.
“We definitely feel stronger,” Nick Glover said.
It really benefitted the Brave last week in the seven duals having nearly a full lineup.
Reedsport now can compete for team titles at tournaments instead of hoping for a placer or two, which bodes well for the Brave as they endeavor for a state title.
“So far we’ve placed, like, third at every tournament with a lot of bigger teams,” Christian Solomon said. “We’re doing pretty good compared to other 2A schools.”
All but one of Reedsport’s wins against North Bend came by fall, and the other came by a technical fall, with Solomon scoring a 20-3 win over Ethan Ingram.
All of Reedsport’s wins against Siuslaw came by pin and the Brave shaved some points from the Vikings by losing in decisions, thus giving Siuslaw half the team points in the process.
Solomon and Nick Glover both scored pins against Thurston, and those were the only two official wins against the loaded Colts, though Yesenia Velazquez beat one of Thurston’s best girls in an exhibition match. Velazquez lost both her matches against male competition but is unconcerned.
“I don’t really expect to win against the guys, but I wrestle as much as I can against them,” she said. “The girl I thought I wasn’t gonna do so well (against), but I did.”
At Sweet Home, Glover went 3-1 with a couple pins and Solomon went 2-1 with a forfeit.
Hampton said the Sweet Home Huskies, one of the top 4A teams in the state, was “really good,” but he knew that going in.
Against North Bend, Reedsport’s pins came by Adam Solomon (113 pounds), Eli Carson (132), Dennis Magee (145), River Lichte (152), Miguel Velazquez (160), Justin Cassaro (170) and Glover (182).
Against Siuslaw, Christian Solomon (120), Kai Royle (138), Miguel Velazquez and Glover all had pins.
In the win over South Albany, Adam Solomon, Miguel Velazquz and Kahnor Pickett (285) all ahd pins and Carson and Glover won by decision.
Against Stayton, Aaron Solomon (106), Magee, Cassaro and Glover all had pins and Adam Solomon won by decision.
Against Cascade, Carson and Glover both had pins and Royle had a major decision.
The Brave came up empty against Sweet Home, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, with only Aaron Solomon wrestling the full three periods, though Carson was pinned right at the end of the third period.
But Hampton said wrestling Sweet Home could be a good experience for his team.
“They are amazing,” he said of the Huskies, adding “it was good for them.”
Reedsport is next at the Northwest Duals in Albany December 28 and 29. They’ll be joined by Cascade, Central, Central Linn, Century, Chiawana of Pasco, Wash., Edmonds-Woodway, Wash., Junction City, Sweet Home and Thurston.