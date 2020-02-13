Reedsport’s wrestling team is aiming for a district title and a bunch of state qualifiers when the Brave compete at the Class 2A-1A District 2 wrestling championships Friday and Saturday at Glide.
Seven Reedsport wrestlers are seeded in the top two in their weight classes, including two brackets where the Brave have the top two seeds.
Jose Martinez is seeded first and Aaron Solomon second at 106 pounds. Eli Carson is No. 1 and Adam Solomon No. 2 at 120.
Christian Solomon is the top seed at 126 and Miguel Velazquez at 170. River Lichte is seeded second at 152.
Reedsport will have 10 total wrestlers this weekend. The others include Yesenia Velazquez, who over the weekend qualified for the girls state championships, at 126 pounds.
The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet in two weeks in Portland, while the third-place finisher in each bracket also could advance (three of the third-place finishers from the four districts around the state will be at-large qualifiers).
Reedsport ranked fourth in the final Class 2A-1A coaches poll. District rival Central Linn ranked second.
Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach compete in the District 3 meet at North Lake High School on Friday and Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Coquille is led by Brayden Clayburn, the state’s top-ranked Class 2A-1A wrestler at 170 pounds. Ethan Elmer is ranked fourth at 145 pounds.
Gold Beach’s Dylan Edwards is ranked third at 126 pounds, while Landen Timeus (138) and Darren Bright (182) both are ranked fifth.
NORTH BEND 39, SPRINGFIELD 36: The Bulldogs won at home over the Millers, taking advantage of the ability to field a nearly full lineup in the Midwestern League dual.
North Bend, which gave up just one match by forfeit (both teams also did not have a wrestler at one of the other weight classes), won four matches by forfeit to edge the Millers in the final score.
North Bend also won three contested matches. Reggie Watson (106 pounds) and Ethan Ingram (126) both won with pins and Tristan Stinson (152) won by decision.
North Bend also won three of four exhibition matches, including wins by both Dishawn Willis and Tyler Hayes at 120 pounds, where both teams had four wrestlers overall. Gabe Pollin won an exhibition at 220 pounds.
The Bulldogs compete in the district tournament next weekend at Thurston High School in Springfield.
Marshfield also has its district tournament next weekend, at Cottage Grove.