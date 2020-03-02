The weekend for Reedsport’s wrestling team started with a near-perfect first round at the Class 2A-1A state tournament and ended with a parade back in town as the newly crowned state champions.
“That was really exciting,” said Eli Carson, one of three individual champions for the Brave. “It hasn’t happened in a long time and I’m glad that this group of guys was the one to seal the deal.”
Reedsport only brought seven boys to the state tournament and six of them placed. Combined they scored just enough points to dethrone Culver as state champions — the Bulldogs had won six straight titles.
In addition to Carson, Aaron Solomon and Miguel Velazquez won state titles. Christian Solomon placed third and Adam Solomon and Jose Martinez both were fourth.
Reedsport won its first team title since 1967, when the school won its fourth in a row.
“Knocking off a dominant program like Culver with kids that did not start wrestling until three years ago and wrestling three years without taking a break (is awesome),” said Bo Hampton, who was named coach of the year for Class 2A-1A.
Heading into the state tournament, Hampton talked about how the six wrestlers who ultimately placed had worked into the summer the past few years, getting valuable experience in bigger tournaments. It paid off at state.
Wrestling at 106 pounds, Aaron Solomon opened with a bye, then won by technical fall. In the semifinals he had a 9-7 decision over Debren Sanabria of Culver, the first of two huge Reedsport wins over the Culver grappler, and in the championship he beat Santiam’s Tyson Patton 22-8.
“I wasn’t very surprised to get into the finals,” he said. “I knew I could do it if I tried my hardest.”
That didn’t mean he wasn’t nervous, but he wrestled a good match.
Carson was next up at 120 pounds. He also started with a bye and then won two close decision (6-3 over Crane’s John Otley and 6-4 over Culvert’s Noel Navarro) to reach the final for the second straight year. This time, he got the victory, beating Central Linn’s Blake Owens 5-2.
“It was a rush, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It felt pretty good. I’ve been wanting it for years. It finally happened.”
Carson admitted part of his desire stemmed from last year’s championship match against Culver’s Lorenzo Vasquez.
“After seeing him beat me and how excited he got, I realized that’s what I wanted,” he said.
After Carson’s match, Reedsport had the lead, but Culver’s Lane Downing won his championship match with a pin to put the Bulldogs back in front. That meant Velazquez had to win for Reedsport to take the title.
Hampton said he made sure Velazquez knew the situation, but told him not to put too much stress on himself.
“I told him to just wrestle and have fun,” Hampton said.
Velazquez had reached the final with a bye, a pin and an easy decision, but was up against a wrestler, Oakland’s Austin Van Houten, who had pinned him in the district meet two weeks earlier.
Velazquez said he knew he had made a mistake at the district tournament that allowed Van Houten to get him on his back and that it might have made the Oakland grappler a little overconfident.
Early in the match, Van Houten went for a takedown, Valezquez countered the move and ended up with one of his own, and quickly his lead grew to a comfortable margin on the way to a 14-3 major decision.
“It was kind of unexpected,” Velazquez said of the individual title. “I wasn’t seeded going into it.”
In fact, the sophomore had never won a high school tournament.
But his teammates had confidence in him.
“Miguel’s a good wrestler,” Carson said. “I talked him up and tried to get his confidence up and he went out and he just (beat) the kid.”
“He wrestled amazing in the semis and finals,” Hampton added.
That gave Reedsport 106.5 points, to 103 for Culver.
It took all six placers for Reedsport to take the title.
Jose Martinez, the team’s other 106-pounder, opened with a pin, but lost to Patton in the quarterfinals. He bounced back with two straight consolation pins setting up his own pivotal match with Culver’s Sanabria.
He won 6-5 and even though he lost to Lost River’s Agustin Cisneros in the third-place match, getting to the placing round was huge for Reedsport.
“Jose was down 5-1 at the beginning of the third round (against Sanabria),” Carson said. “He knew that he needed to win that match. He went out and he threw the kid. He made me tear up because that was one of the biggest matches.”
Adam Solomon was in the 120-pound weight class with Carson and opened with a major decision and a technical fall to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Central Linn’s Owens. He bounced back to eliminated Coquille’s Tony Florez in the consolation semifinals before losing the third-place match.
And Christian Solomon, in perhaps the toughest weight class with seven past placers, opened with a technical fall and pin to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Bonanza’s Oak Tenold. He rebounded with decisions over Vernonia’s Wyatt Jones in the consolation semifinals and Pine Eagle’s Cutter Tanaka in the third-place match.
All of those points set up Reedsport for the final match for Velazquez, and as the clock wound down in the third period, the team’s excitement grew, Aaron Solomon said.
“We were really excited,” he said. “A bunch of us were videoing it. It was awesome.”
The only Reedsport wrestler who didn’t place was River Lichte, who lost both his matches. Yesenia Velazquez lost both her matches in the girls portion of the tournament.
Lichte is Reedsport’s only senior.
“He’s a big part of our team,” Carson said. “We’ve still got a whole lot of kids (coming back).
“I believe we can go out and win another state championship next year.”
First the Brave get to soak in this year’s experience, which included Sunday’s parade.
“We had people from the community come and congratulate us,” Velazquez said. “That was pretty cool of them to do that.”
