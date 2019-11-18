With practice starting this week for winter sports at Reedsport, the teams are looking ahead to the start of their seasons in the coming weeks.
The first day teams in Oregon can have official contests, according to the calendar set by the Oregon School Activities Association, is Dec. 4, and Reedsport's basketball teams will be in action that night against Elkton at home. The wrestling team competes in Glide the first weekend at the Willie Wilkinson Memorial tournament.
And the swimming team will open its season later in December with meets on back-to-back days at Marshfield and North Bend.
Here are the basketball and wrestling schedules for Reedsport for the coming season, as well as a partial schedule for swimming.
Reedsport Boys Basketball
Dec. 4 Elkton
#Dec. 6 vs. Sheridan
#Dec. 7 TBA
Dec. 10 @ Glide
Dec. 11 Camas Valley
Dec. 14 @ North Douglas
Dec. 17 @ Yoncalla
Dec. 20 Rogue River
Dec. 30 North Douglas
Jan. 4 @ Oakland
*Jan. 7 @ Coquillle
*Jan. 10 Toledo
*Jan. 13 Bandon
*Jan. 15 @ Gold Beach
*Jan. 17 Waldport
*Jan. 21 Myrtle Point
*Jan. 28 Coquille
*Jan. 31 @ Toledo
*Feb. 4 @ Bandon
*Feb. 7 Gold Beach
*Feb. 11 @ Waldport
*Feb. 14 @ Myrtle Point
Feb. 17 Butte Falls
#Winter Lake Classic at Coquille
*Sunset Conference games
Reedsport Girls Basketball
Dec. 4 Elkton
#Dec. 6 vs. Sheridan
#Dec. 7 TBA
Dec. 10 @ Glide
Dec. 11 Pacific/Powers
Dec. 14 @ North Douglas
Dec. 17 @ Yoncalla
Dec. 20 Rogue River
Dec. 30 North Douglas
Feb. 4 @ Oakland
*Jan. 7 @ Coquille
*Jan. 10 Toledo
*Jan. 13 Bandon
*Jan. 15 @ Gold Beach
*Jan. 17 Waldport
*Jan. 21 Myrtle Point
*Jan. 28 Coquille
*Jan. 31 @Toledo
*Feb. 4 @ Bandon
*Feb. 7 Gold Beach
*Feb. 11 @ Waldport
*Feb. 14 @ Myrtle Point
*Feb. 17 Butte Falls
#Winter Lake Classic at Coquille
*Sunset Conference games
Reedsport Wrestling
Dec. 7 Willie Wilkinson Memorial at Glide
Dec. 10 @ Sweet Home
Dec. 13-14 Coast Classic at North Bend
Dec. 17 Central Coast Challenge at Siuslaw
Jan. 4 Reedsport Invitational
Jen. 9 League meet at Reedsport
Jan. 11 Alsea Bay Classci at Toledo
Jan. 17-18 @ Oregon Classic
Jan. 21 League meet at North Douglas
Jan. 25 Bay City Duals at Marshfield
Jan. 30 vs. Jefferson
Feb. 6 League meet at Oakridge
Reedsport Swimming
Dec. 13 @ Marshfield
Dec. 14 North Bend Invitational
Jan. 4 @ North Douglas
Jan. 24 @ Marshfield