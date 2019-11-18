{{featured_button_text}}

With practice starting this week for winter sports at Reedsport, the teams are looking ahead to the start of their seasons in the coming weeks.

The first day teams in Oregon can have official contests, according to the calendar set by the Oregon School Activities Association, is Dec. 4, and Reedsport's basketball teams will be in action that night against Elkton at home. The wrestling team competes in Glide the first weekend at the Willie Wilkinson Memorial tournament.

And the swimming team will open its season later in December with meets on back-to-back days at Marshfield and North Bend. 

Here are the basketball and wrestling schedules for Reedsport for the coming season, as well as a partial schedule for swimming.  

Reedsport Boys Basketball

Dec. 4 Elkton

#Dec. 6 vs. Sheridan

#Dec. 7 TBA

Dec. 10 @ Glide

Dec. 11 Camas Valley

Dec. 14 @ North Douglas

Dec. 17 @ Yoncalla

Dec. 20 Rogue River

Dec. 30 North Douglas

Jan. 4 @ Oakland

*Jan. 7 @ Coquillle

*Jan. 10 Toledo

*Jan. 13 Bandon

*Jan. 15 @ Gold Beach

*Jan. 17 Waldport

*Jan. 21 Myrtle Point

*Jan. 28 Coquille

*Jan. 31 @ Toledo

*Feb. 4 @ Bandon

*Feb. 7 Gold Beach

*Feb. 11 @ Waldport

*Feb. 14 @ Myrtle Point

Feb. 17 Butte Falls

#Winter Lake Classic at Coquille

*Sunset Conference games

Reedsport Girls Basketball

Dec. 4 Elkton

#Dec. 6 vs. Sheridan

#Dec. 7 TBA

Dec. 10 @ Glide

Dec. 11 Pacific/Powers

Dec. 14 @ North Douglas

Dec. 17 @ Yoncalla

Dec. 20 Rogue River

Dec. 30 North Douglas

Feb. 4 @ Oakland

*Jan. 7 @ Coquille

*Jan. 10 Toledo

*Jan. 13 Bandon

*Jan. 15 @ Gold Beach

*Jan. 17 Waldport

*Jan. 21 Myrtle Point

*Jan. 28 Coquille

*Jan. 31 @Toledo

*Feb. 4 @ Bandon

*Feb. 7 Gold Beach

*Feb. 11 @ Waldport

*Feb. 14 @ Myrtle Point

*Feb. 17 Butte Falls

#Winter Lake Classic at Coquille

*Sunset Conference games

Reedsport Wrestling

Dec. 7 Willie Wilkinson Memorial at Glide

Dec. 10 @ Sweet Home

Dec. 13-14 Coast Classic at North Bend

Dec. 17 Central Coast Challenge at Siuslaw

Jan. 4 Reedsport Invitational

Jen. 9 League meet at Reedsport

Jan. 11 Alsea Bay Classci at Toledo

Jan. 17-18 @ Oregon Classic

Jan. 21 League meet at North Douglas

Jan. 25 Bay City Duals at Marshfield

Jan. 30 vs. Jefferson

Feb. 6 League meet at Oakridge

Reedsport Swimming

Dec. 13 @ Marshfield

Dec. 14 North Bend Invitational

Jan. 4 @ North Douglas

Jan. 24 @ Marshfield

