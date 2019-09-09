Reedsport opened the football season with a win last weekend, beating visiting Neah-Hak-Nie 20-12.
“We did some very good things on offense and defense,” Reedsport coach Boe Pickett said. “Several players had big-time games.”
That enabled Reedsport to overcome some sloppy paly during the game.
The Brave scored the first 14 points, but needed a late stop to beat the Pirates in what became an exciting finish.
Alex Carson (10 yards) and Kai Royle (16) had touchdown runs to give Reedsport a 14-0- lead before Neah-Kah-Nie chipped away with two touchdowns by Eric Lambert. The second came right before halftime and trimmed Reedsport’s lead to 14-12.
The lead stayed two points until Tyler Thornton raced 67 yards for the Brave in the fourth quarter for the final score.
The defense made the advantage stay up with several stops, including two fumble recoveries and an interception by Javier Analco, who also ran in the two-point conversion after Reedsport’s first touchdown.
Royle also had a fumble recovery, to go with six tackles, and Thornton deflected three passes, two of them with Neah-Kah-Nie deep in Reedsport territory. Jacob Chaney had a sack.
You have free articles remaining.
Middle linebacker Kahnor Pickett had seven tackles for the Brave.
“Kahnor Pickett flew all over the field,” Boe Pickett said. “Our defensive backfield was solid.”
Reedsport had not had the luxury of a jamboree before Friday night’s opener, so the players were seeing their first action against an opponent.
“Our kids showed extreme heart and came through trial of fire real quick,” Boe Pickett said.
The game was the first of six home contests for Reedsport and a good start after the Brave lost the opener against Neah-Kah-Nie last season.
Reedsport is at Oakland this week and then home three straight weeks — against Glide, Illinois Valley and Toledo, the latter in the Sunset Conference opener on Oct. 4.
Oakland lost at Coquille on Friday night by a 40-26 margin. Glide won in Bandon 33-18.