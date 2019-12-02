The Reedsport basketball teams open the season at home Wednesday against Elkton before heading to Coquille’s Winter Lake Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Reedsport’s boys and girls play Sheridan on Friday, with the boys at 3 p.m. and the girls at 4:30. Coquille’s boys and girls play Illinois Valley in the late games.
Reedsport’s opponents and game times Saturday depend on how the Brave do against Sheridan and who wins the Coquille-Illinois Valley matchups. The consolation Saturday are scheduled for 2 p.m. (girls) and 3:45 p.m. (boys), with the championship games at 5:30 (girls) and 7 (boys).
By next Wednesday, Reedsport’s teams will have played five games in the first eight days of the season.
Reedsport visits Glide on Tuesday and hosts Camas Valley on Wednesday.
Sheridan’s boys are ranked eighth in the preseason coaches poll for Class 2A, with Western Christian ranked first, Toledo second and Coquille 10th.
Coquille is ranked second in the Class 2A girls preseason poll.