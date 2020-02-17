Reedsport’s football team will be in a new special district with all new foes next fall after the Oregon School Activities Association approved the recommendation of the OSAA Football Ad Hoc Committee as presented.
Because of various schools dropping down to play eight-man in the 2A classification, the leagues were shaken up into special districts. The Sunset Conference teams are heading to three different districts, not to mention three schools playing eight-man next fall.
Reedsport will be in District 3, with Central Linn, Creswell (a Class 3A school playing down), Lowell, Monroe, Oakland and Oakridge. Both Lowell and Oakridge are moving back up to 11-man from eight-man.
Bandon and Coquille will be in District 4, along with Glide, Illinois Valley, Rogue River and Lakeview.
Toledo will be in District 2, along with Culver, Gervais, Jefferson, Kennedy, Regis and Santiam.
Gold Beach will drop down to eight-man, joining Myrtle Point and Waldport, which have played that format the past two years.
Reedsport and all the rest of the Class 2A schools could be playing eight-man, or maybe nine-man, starting in 2022. The committee will look at both options and pick one, giving schools time to adjust. Schools that want to continue playing 11-man can do so by playing up to the Class 3A level for football only.
With the change to football, the Sunset Conference will only be a league for four team sports — volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball. Track, wrestling and cross country all are divided into special districts.
The Executive Board also approved playoff allocations for the upcoming baseball and softball teams. The Sunset Conference, which also includes Eddyville and is officially Class 2A-1A District 5, will get three automatic qualifiers into both the baseball and softball playoffs. Three additional teams statewide will get in based on power rankings for softball and one for baseball.