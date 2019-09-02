Reedsport’s volleyball team began what is a very challenging preseason with a number of losses and a win at the tough Mount Angel tournament.
Reedsport opened the year at home last week on the first day games could be played, falling to Class 3A South Umpqua 25-18, 25-19, 25-12.
Makenzie Seeley had 10 assists and two digs in that loss. Riley Wright had five kills and Desaray Gomez had three aces.
On Saturday, the Brave faced some tough Class 2A and Class 3A teams in the big tournament hosted by Kennedy High School.
Reedsport got its one win against Blanchet Catholic, beating the Cavaliers 25-23, 25-10.
Reedsport fell to Class 3A Burns (25-17, 25-21) and Class 2A Vernonia (25-14, 25-18) and Kennedy (25-15, 25-7).
Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said the Brave can learn from all the challenging matches, which this week include Class 4A schools Marshfield and Phoenix on Thursday.
“The girls are working hard,” he said. “We have a tough preseason.”
On Thursday, the Brave play Phoenix at 5 p.m. and Marshfield at 7:30.
Reedsport hosts the Les Schwab Tournament on Saturday.
The Sunset Conference season starts on Tuesday when Reedsport hosts Myrtle Point. The Brave also host defending champion Coquille next Thursday.
Football
Reedsport lost its chance for a preseason football preparation when Coquille had to cancel its jamboree last week after another school dropped out.
Reedsport opens the season at home Friday when the Brave host Neah-Kah-Nie, the first of six home games at Ruppe Field this season.
After a trip to Oakland next week, Reedsport has three more in a row at home.
Upcoming Schedules
Reedsport Volleyball
Sept. 5 vs. Reedsport at Marshfield
Sept. 5 at Marshfield
Sept. 10 Myrtle Point*
Sept. 12 Coquille*
Sept. 14 Union
Sept. 17 at Waldport*
Sept. 19 Bandon*
Sept. 24 at Gold Beach*
Sept. 28 at McKenzie RPI Tourney
Oct. 1 Toledo*
Oct. 3 at Myrtle Point*
Oct. 7 at Coquille*
Oct. 9 Waldport*
Oct. 15 at Bandon*
Oct. 17 Gold Beach*
Oct. 24 at Toledo*
*Denotes Sunset Conference game
Reedsport Football
Sept. 6 Neah-Kah-Nie
Sept. 13 @ Oakland
Sept. 20 Glide
Sept. 27 Illinois Valley
Oct. 4 Toledo*
Oct. 11 @ Coquille*
Oct. 18 Gold Beach*
Oct. 25 @ Bandon*
Nov. 1 Rogue River
*Denotes Sunset Conference game