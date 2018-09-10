The Reedsport volleyball team is still looking for its first win after losing its Sunset Conference opener to league favorite Coquille and then coming up short in its three matches in the annual Les Schwab Tournament.
That tournament was the first chance for Reedsport to compete on its home floor this season, and the Brave get another chance in a tournament setting this week when Reedsport hosts the annual Reedsport Invitational, sponsored by the Braves Boosters.
Reedsport had a rough league opener against a Coquille team that is loaded with players back from last year’s third-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament. Not surprisingly, the Red Devils won 25-9, 25-13, 25-6, with Reedsport’s biggest struggles coming in serve receive, which limited the Brave’s chances on offense.
“We have quite a few younger players,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said. “It shows.”
The team didn’t play like it had been in workouts.
“In practice, when we compete against each other, they’re real scrappy,” It’s fun to watch.”
Riley Wright had five kills and two stuff blocks in the match. Libero Cheyenne McCourt had eight digs and two aces. Setter Mackenzie Seeley had several assists and Wright, Aubree Rohde, Yesenia Velazquez and Paige Hausmann-Noel each had an ace.
Reedsport played better at times in its tournament Saturday, but didn’t come up with any wins.
The Brave fell to Lost River 25-20, 25-22; lost to Grant Union 25-15, 25-15; and fell to top-ranked Weston-McEwen 25-15, 25-13.
This week’s tournament includes eight teams, but unlike the Les Schwab Tournament is set up in a pool format, with the two pools having their games in the main gym and auxiliary gym.
Reedsport will be in the main gym with Oakland, Riddle and Gold Beach, starting against the Oakers at 10 a.m.
The pool in the auxiliary gym includes Bandon, Mapleton, Crow and Elkton.
After the teams each play the other three teams in their respective pools, the top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals. The tournament starts at 10 a.m. and the semifinals should begin about 4 p.m.
Before Saturday’s tournament, Reedsport has a pair of league matches — at Waldport on Tuesday (results weren’t available by deadline) and at home against Gold Beach on Thursday.