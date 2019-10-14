Reedsport’s volleyball team bounced back from a tough loss at Coquille by sweeping Waldport last Wednesday to keep its hold on second place in the Sunset Conference with just over a week to go in the regular season.
That stretch includes a key match at third-place Toledo and a chance to move up in the rankings with a good showing during the Marshfield tournament this weekend.
Reedsport played at Bandon on Tuesday (results were not available by press time) and hosts Gold Beach on Thursday before the Marshfield tournament on Saturday and a trip to Toledo next Thursday.
The Brave are hoping to stay in front of the Boomers in the standings, which would give them home court during the upcoming league playoffs.
In the win at Waldport, which came by scores of 25-21, 25-15, 25-19, Reedsport’s Makenzie Seeley had five aces and 12 assists despite missing part of the first set after taking an inadvertent elbow from teammate Riley Wright.
Reedsport was in control of the set at the time, but Waldport started making a comeback, Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said.
“They started making a run back at us, so she wanted to go back in,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Wright finished with seven kills, three blocks and an ace and Cassy Galan had six digs.
Reedsport also got a lift in the back row from Kendalynn Bond, Hixenbaugh said.
“I thought we played well,” Hixenbaugh said, adding that Waldport was improved from the meeting between the two teams earlier in the season.
Reedsport remained in second place at 7-2, with both losses coming to unbeaten Coquille.
The Red Devils are No. 8 and Reedsport No. 16 in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings.
In the Marshfield tournament, Reedsport is in a pool with Cottage Grove, Astroria and North Valley, competing its pool matches in the West Gym. It will play its first match at 8 a.m., with bracket play starting in the afternoon.
Reedsport's JV team will compete in the JV portion of the tournament at Southwestern Oregon Community College.