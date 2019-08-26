The Reedsport volleyball team will open its season at home Thursday when South Umpqua visits for a nonleague match.
The first serve in the varsity match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Reedsport then heads to Mount Angel for the Kennedy tournament on Saturday.
The Brave will be busy again next week, with Oakland in town for a jamboree on Wednesday and a match at Marshfield on Thursday. Reedsport also is tentatively scheduled to face Phoenix that night as well, and hosts the annual Les Schwab Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The league season opens on Tuesday, Sept. 10, when Myrtle Point visits.
After that, most of Reedsport’s matches will be league contests, with one big exception being a visit by Union High School of eastern Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 14. Union plays Bandon and Pacific the day before at Bandon.