Halfway through the Sunset Conference season, Reedsport’s volleyball team has moved into second place in the standings.
Reedsport, which is 5-1 in league play, gets a chance to avenge its only league loss on Thursday, when the Brave host Coquille, which swept Reedsport to open the Sunset Conference season.
First, Reedsport hosted Bandon on Tuesday, looking to add to its five-match league win streak (results were not available by press time).
Reedsport also is looking to bounce back from a three-loss day in the McKenzie RPI tournament.
The Brave fell to St. Paul 25-20, 25-14, lost to Days Creek 25-18, 25-21; and fell to Oakridge 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22.
St. Paul is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and Days Creek is No. 6. Oakridge is No. 8 in Class 3A.
“We played well against St. Paul and Oakridge,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said.
The Brave were short-handed for the day with Alyssa Neves unavailable because of a wedding.
Riley Wright had 23 kills and eight stuff blocks; Yesenia Velazquez had 19 digs; Divinity Farris had eight aces and four digs; and Makenzie Seeley had 25 assists, seven digs, three aces and two kills.
Last week, Reedsport lost a nonleague match at Gaston and bounced back to sweep Gold Beach. In the latter match, Seeley had 22 assists, Wright 10 kills, Neves six kills and Velazquez six digs and three aces.