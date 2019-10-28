A loss to Toledo in the volleyball season finale left Reedsport in a tie with the Boomers for second place in the Sunset Conference.
The Boomers won the match 25-16, 25-15, 25-18, avenging a loss from earlier in the season. Reedsport won the first matchup in four sets.
The teams met Tuesday night at Waldport in a tiebreaker match to determine which team would earn the second seed to the Class 2A playoffs for the conference behind league champion Coquille. Results from Tuesday’s match were not available by press time. With a win Reedsport would be in the playoffs with a road match Saturday for a spot in the state tournament.
Since Reedsport’s power ranking had dropped to No. 18 after the loss to Toledo, a loss the league tiebreaker likely would mean the end of the season for the Brave.
Coquille is guaranteed a home match in the playoffs as league champion. The Red Devils finished 11-1, while Reedsport and Toledo both were 9-3.