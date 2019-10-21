A strong showing at the Marshfield Invitational on Saturday helped Reedsport’s volleyball team tune up for a huge match at Toledo on Thursday and also gave the Brave a boost in the OSAA power rankings.
Reedsport finished second in the consolation bracket for the tournament, losing in a three-set finale to Class 6A South Medford.
To get to the final, the Brave beat both Class 4A Phoenix and Class 3A Brookings-Harbor.
That followed a morning session when Reedsport dropped its pool matches to eventual champion Astoria and North Valley in a series of close sets, putting the Brave into the consolation bracket.
“I was happy with that,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said of reaching the consolation final. “I don’t think we’ve made it that far for quite a while.
Even more impressive, the Brave were short several starters for part or all of the tournament, including Haylee Lent, who missed last week’s league matches as well with an ankle injury, and back-row players Divinity Farris and Kendalynn Bond.
Hixenbaugh had his outside hitters, Aubree Rohde and Jenna Corcoran, play the entire rotation instead of subbing out when their spot in the lineup went to the back row.
“They did good in the back row,” Hixenbaugh said.
Despite being the smallest school in the event, Reedsport dominated South Medford 25-7 in the first set of the consolation final, with Makenzie Seeley serving 14 or 15 points in a row.
Hixenbaugh said his team was nervous because of the size of South Medford’s players.
“I said relax and have fun,” he said.
The Panthers came back to win the other two, including 15-10 in the deciding third set.
Reedsport is 14th in the Class 2A rankings heading into Thursday’s big match at Toledo. A win over the Boomers in the Sunset Conference finale would give Reedsport second place by itself in the final league standings and home-court advantage in the league playoffs. The winner of the league playoffs advances to the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed from the league. Reedsport also could get into the playoffs if it keeps its record as high as No. 14, since the top four teams in the rankings that are not automatic qualifiers will advance with at-large bids.
“Toledo is huge,” Hixenbaugh said. “We’ve got to go up there and win.”
Toledo kept its chances of sharing second place with Reedsport alive by handing league-leading Coquille its first loss in league play last week.
Reedsport won at Bandon and beat Gold Beach in its two matches last week, both in sweeps, continuing a strong run of recent success.
Against the Tigers, Reedsport prevailed 26-24, 25-12, 25-12 despite being short a starter.
Seeley had 12 assists and two aces and Riley Wright had nine kills, four blocks, three digs and an ace.
Against the Panthers, Seeley had 24 assists, four aces and two kills. Wright and Corcoran had 12 kills each.